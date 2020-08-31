JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $40.00

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MRVL. B. Riley boosted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Marvell Technology Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.00.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $38.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.69 and a 200 day moving average of $29.32. The company has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology Group has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $39.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.88 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 50.67%. Marvell Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $275,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Hill sold 24,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $833,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,734 shares of company stock worth $3,070,335 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 485.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 47,487 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 61.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 206.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 56.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 25.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

