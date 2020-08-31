JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GCTAF. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy alerts:

OTCMKTS GCTAF opened at $26.65 on Friday. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.81.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and construction of wind farms. It is involved in the engineering, design, production, and sale of wind turbines and related components. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.