K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) PT Raised to C$10.00 at Pi Financial

K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) had its target price lifted by Pi Financial from C$8.25 to C$10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

KNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.00 price target on shares of K92 Mining and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James set a C$7.00 price target on shares of K92 Mining and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of K92 Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.75 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Haywood Securities lifted their price target on shares of K92 Mining from C$5.40 to C$6.15 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of K92 Mining from C$6.75 to C$8.75 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. K92 Mining currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$7.45.

Shares of K92 Mining stock opened at C$7.72 on Friday. K92 Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$1.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.65 million and a P/E ratio of 52.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.69.

In related news, Director Graham Wheelock sold 76,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.68, for a total value of C$511,096.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns -76,500 shares in the company, valued at C($511,096.50). Also, Director John Lewins sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.90, for a total transaction of C$3,450,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 184,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,273,289.85. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 651,500 shares of company stock worth $4,462,747.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver concentrates. Its principal property is the Kainantu gold mine that includes the Irumafimpa and Kora deposits covering an area of approximately 410 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province.

