Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Monday, July 27th.

Shares of LON:KNOS traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,120 ($14.63). 356,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,606. Kainos Group has a 52 week low of GBX 405 ($5.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,198 ($15.65). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 992.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 799.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 74.17.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.70 ($0.09) per share. This is an increase from Kainos Group’s previous dividend of $3.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. Kainos Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.46%.

In related news, insider Paul Gannon sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,107 ($14.46), for a total value of £1,439,100 ($1,880,439.04).

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Digital Platforms. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, principally for central, regional, and local government departments and agencies, as well as for commercial sector organizations.

