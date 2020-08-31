Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.14% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Monday, July 27th.

Shares of Kainos Group stock traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,120 ($14.63). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,606. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 992.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 799.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 74.17. Kainos Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 405 ($5.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,198 ($15.65). The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91.

In other news, insider Paul Gannon sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,107 ($14.46), for a total value of £1,439,100 ($1,880,439.04).

Kainos Group Company Profile

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Digital Platforms. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, principally for central, regional, and local government departments and agencies, as well as for commercial sector organizations.

