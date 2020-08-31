Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.50.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Shares of KALU opened at $65.95 on Friday. Kaiser Aluminum has a 1 year low of $54.54 and a 1 year high of $117.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 7.36 and a quick ratio of 6.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.61 and a 200-day moving average of $74.17.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $275.70 million during the quarter.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, COO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.07, for a total value of $73,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 1,400 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $112,308.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,254 shares of company stock valued at $486,763. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALU. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 44.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the first quarter worth $178,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the first quarter worth $188,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the second quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the second quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.