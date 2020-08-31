Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires New Position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,182,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CB. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Chubb by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Chubb by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 5,908 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 22,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 7,261 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 10,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

NYSE CB traded down $1.77 on Monday, hitting $124.62. 15,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,470,513. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Ltd has a 1-year low of $87.35 and a 1-year high of $167.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.69.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.10. Chubb had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

CB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.