Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires New Shares in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,645,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,607,281,000 after buying an additional 1,179,970 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 7,849,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,303,000 after purchasing an additional 246,376 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,903,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,891,000 after purchasing an additional 346,212 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,462,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,750,000 after purchasing an additional 23,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,437,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,424,000 after purchasing an additional 145,986 shares during the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CME traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $176.83. 12,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,944. The stock has a market cap of $63.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.30. CME Group Inc has a one year low of $131.80 and a one year high of $225.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $168.48 and a 200-day moving average of $180.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 46.39%. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other CME Group news, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.32, for a total transaction of $114,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,233.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William R. Shepard acquired 771 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $178.10 per share, for a total transaction of $137,315.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,315.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $1,943,030. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on CME Group from $194.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on CME Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on CME Group from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on CME Group from $196.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on CME Group from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.88.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

