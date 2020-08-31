Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires Shares of 12,513 Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 280.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,505,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584,451 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 5,899.3% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,505,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,000 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 488.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,921,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,125 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 23.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,476,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,618 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 127.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,272,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,105,000 after buying an additional 1,271,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

Shares of EL stock traded down $2.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $220.17. The company had a trading volume of 25,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,593. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $137.01 and a 52-week high of $223.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $80.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.78.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.34). Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Estee Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 44,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $9,286,434.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,201 shares in the company, valued at $15,773,607. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.72, for a total transaction of $1,003,600.00. Insiders sold 72,768 shares of company stock worth $15,166,073 in the last 90 days. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EL. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Oppenheimer raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.33.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Story: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.