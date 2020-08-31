Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires Shares of 23,619 PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 43.0% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 20.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 16,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 20.6% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. Stephens upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Standpoint Research initiated coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They set an “accumulate” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.92.

Shares of PNC traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $111.72. 26,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,876,208. The firm has a market cap of $47.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.27. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12-month low of $79.41 and a 12-month high of $161.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.97.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($2.78). The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

