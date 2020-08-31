Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys New Position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 27.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,587,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,415,401,000 after buying an additional 5,285,137 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 26.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,311,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,404,808,000 after buying an additional 3,611,583 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 21.1% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,917,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,099,877,000 after buying an additional 1,379,997 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 41.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,363,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,022,888,000 after buying an additional 2,141,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 29.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,284,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $732,982,000 after buying an additional 1,200,919 shares in the last quarter.

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

In related news, EVP Joshua A. Mills sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total value of $405,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,758.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $159,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,248 shares of company stock worth $17,366,475. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $133.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.94.

Shares of NYSE DLR traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $156.29. The company had a trading volume of 15,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,610,822. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.27 and its 200-day moving average is $141.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.24. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $165.49.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.10 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 20.57%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is presently 67.37%.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.