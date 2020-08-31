Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys Shares of 14,014 Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,670,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter worth about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 84.7% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 11,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total transaction of $2,126,638.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,158 shares in the company, valued at $2,922,007.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total value of $1,387,949.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,456,859.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Dollar General from $216.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Dollar General from $159.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Dollar General from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.59.

NYSE:DG traded up $1.66 on Monday, hitting $202.05. 30,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,322,765. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Dollar General Corp. has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $206.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.14. The company has a market cap of $49.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 21.40%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

