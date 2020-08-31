Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys Shares of 34,497 Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 34,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 195.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 111,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,698,000 after purchasing an additional 73,690 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 180.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 24,569 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2,515.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,149,000. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total value of $153,066.94. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,425.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $236,603.16. Insiders sold 376,179 shares of company stock worth $27,380,210 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EW traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $85.40. The stock had a trading volume of 32,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,890,785. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.43 billion, a PE ratio of 72.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $84.60.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.90 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 29.11%. Equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EW shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.42.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.