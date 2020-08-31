Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys Shares of 42,894 Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 42,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,256,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATVI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $327,047,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,571,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,853,000 after buying an additional 3,385,187 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 587.8% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,755,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,883,000 after buying an additional 2,354,676 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,362,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,860,000 after buying an additional 2,295,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,051,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,008,000 after buying an additional 2,149,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $1,110,346.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.03.

Activision Blizzard stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.00. 113,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,679,504. The company has a market cap of $64.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.17 and a 12-month high of $87.73.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 17.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

