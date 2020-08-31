Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires New Stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in Zoetis during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Zoetis during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Zoetis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Zoetis from $112.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Zoetis from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.50.

ZTS stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $161.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,958. The company has a market cap of $76.02 billion, a PE ratio of 47.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.80. Zoetis Inc has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $163.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.14 and its 200-day moving average is $135.49.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $179,432.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,455.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total value of $299,846.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,635 shares in the company, valued at $737,289.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,743 shares of company stock worth $5,323,449 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.