Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 12,189 American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.17.

AEP traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,305,695. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.99. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $104.97. The company has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.04%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

