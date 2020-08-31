Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 1,988 Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHW. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% during the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% during the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

SHW stock traded down $4.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $671.79. 7,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,172. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.24. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 12 month low of $325.43 and a 12 month high of $681.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $638.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $561.17.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 4,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.70, for a total value of $3,190,362.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,624,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total value of $592,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,979 shares of company stock valued at $7,073,805 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on SHW. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $734.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $641.95.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.