Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys New Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 215,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,326,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 76,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in General Electric by 815.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 824,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after acquiring an additional 734,467 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

GE stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $6.38. 3,185,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,656,539. General Electric has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $57.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.54.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $17.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other General Electric news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $95,594,630.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $19,880,689.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.02.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

