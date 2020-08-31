Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys Shares of 28,805 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,805 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,990,133 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,182,597,000 after purchasing an additional 19,615,477 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,489,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $884,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,707 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,629,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $769,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,888 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,690,904 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $486,223,000 after purchasing an additional 347,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,498,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $447,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Craig Hallum lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.66.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $166,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,324,755.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 7,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $639,201.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,065.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 651,635 shares of company stock valued at $44,190,216. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $5.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,518,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,795,703. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $100.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $27.43 and a one year high of $87.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.57.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

