Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys Shares of 3,615 Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,615 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Illumina in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 60.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 49.2% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.03, for a total value of $1,416,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 218,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,508,849.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Karen K. Mcginnis sold 1,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.01, for a total value of $662,610.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,973.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,768 shares of company stock valued at $10,194,042 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Evercore ISI cut Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered Illumina from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lowered Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $356.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.29.

Shares of ILMN traded up $4.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $358.43. The stock had a trading volume of 22,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $370.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $325.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.99. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.78 and a 1-year high of $404.20.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.07 million. Illumina had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 19.13%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

