Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys Shares of 6,082 Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth $32,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth $39,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 37.0% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $197.84 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. G.Research cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Gabelli cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ecolab from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.92.

NYSE:ECL traded down $2.24 on Monday, hitting $198.26. The stock had a trading volume of 11,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493,722. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $57.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.97, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $198.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.55. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.60 and a 1-year high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 18.80%. Ecolab’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.30%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

