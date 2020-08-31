Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $1.11 Million in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,301 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSC. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $644,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,504,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 58.5% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,979 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.6% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 5,044 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,021 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern stock traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $213.44. 11,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,676,356. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.62. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $112.62 and a fifty-two week high of $219.88. The stock has a market cap of $59.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In related news, CEO James A. Squires sold 50,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.48, for a total value of $9,726,609.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 1,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.65, for a total value of $306,891.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,926,776.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,891 shares of company stock worth $14,500,154 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NSC. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $201.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.76.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

