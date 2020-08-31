Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $1.41 Million in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 1,478.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 1,144.4% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 296.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CB traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $124.05. The company had a trading volume of 17,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,513. Chubb Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $167.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.49. The firm has a market cap of $57.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.69.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.10. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

CB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Chubb from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chubb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $142.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on Chubb from $132.00 to $114.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, William Blair raised Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

