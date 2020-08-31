Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New $1.35 Million Investment in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $490,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total value of $398,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,870.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,107,996 shares of company stock worth $501,248,859. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FISV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fiserv from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Mizuho began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fiserv from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Fiserv from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $99.42. 114,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,648,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Fiserv Inc has a 12-month low of $73.50 and a 12-month high of $125.05. The firm has a market cap of $67.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.70.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 5.82%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

