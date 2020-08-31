Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New $1.42 Million Investment in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 29,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 14.0% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 299,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,482,000 after buying an additional 53,079 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 145,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after purchasing an additional 7,492 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.59. The company had a trading volume of 209,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,438,794. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.76. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $57.57. The company has a market capitalization of $83.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.49.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $13.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.39 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.05.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 28,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $1,516,145.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,478 shares in the company, valued at $6,227,203.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $7,858,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,873 shares in the company, valued at $59,927,506.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 197,846 shares of company stock valued at $10,362,646. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

