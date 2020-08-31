Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New $1.43 Million Investment in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,928 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $793,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 20.6% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 843 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1,535.4% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,296 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 12,483 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 14.7% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 28.2% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

SYK stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $198.13. 17,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,854,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $190.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.13. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $124.54 and a one year high of $226.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYK. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, July 31st. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.25.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.24, for a total value of $1,917,419.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,302.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total value of $4,933,134.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

