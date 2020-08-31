Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,495,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $697,796,000 after acquiring an additional 941,066 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 384.8% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,060,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,778,000 after acquiring an additional 842,095 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,029,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,004,036,000 after acquiring an additional 641,003 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 142.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,005,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,770,000 after acquiring an additional 590,644 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at $103,263,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $254.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.69.

APD stock traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $295.08. The company had a trading volume of 9,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,749. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $285.91 and a 200 day moving average of $242.32. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.43 and a 12 month high of $299.82. The company has a market capitalization of $65.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 15.96%. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.29%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

