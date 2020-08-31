Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New Investment in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,245 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in eBay by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 32,086,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $964,505,000 after acquiring an additional 12,091,030 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,510,268 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $345,550,000 after buying an additional 158,304 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,793,258 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $513,657,000 after buying an additional 726,128 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,165,598 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $480,735,000 after buying an additional 2,214,687 shares during the period. Finally, AKO Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 8,457,726 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $443,608,000 after buying an additional 2,808,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.11. The company had a trading volume of 231,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,195,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.78 and a 200-day moving average of $44.34. The company has a market capitalization of $37.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38. eBay Inc has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $61.06.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that eBay Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

In related news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $292,734.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,879.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $256,376.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,381 shares of company stock worth $7,211,744 over the last quarter. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on eBay from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on eBay from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on eBay from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on eBay from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.79.

eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

