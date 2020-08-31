Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,911 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 65.7% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,205 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 67.8% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,700 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 17.4% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,015 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3,693.8% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 62.8% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,549 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on FedEx from $179.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on FedEx from $181.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on FedEx from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stephens raised their price target on FedEx from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BofA Securities raised their price target on FedEx from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.76.

Shares of FDX stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $221.34. 65,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,976,618. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.79. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $88.69 and a 1-year high of $223.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $58.14 billion, a PE ratio of 45.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.38.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. FedEx had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $17.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,307 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total value of $264,798.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,050.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 8,750 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $1,456,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,226,942.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,058 shares of company stock valued at $7,149,678 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

