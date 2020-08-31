Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New Investment in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 14,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 86.5% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 150.5% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

GIS stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.75. 47,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,305,153. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.59 and a 52-week high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.96 and a 200-day moving average of $59.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.60.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 2,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $173,488.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,723 shares in the company, valued at $2,779,131.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 13,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total value of $899,413.84. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 98,562 shares in the company, valued at $6,378,932.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,711 shares of company stock worth $3,920,384. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on General Mills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on General Mills from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Mills from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.61.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

