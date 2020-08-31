Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New Investment in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,422 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in T-Mobile Us during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,221,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 76,686 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after acquiring an additional 30,952 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 214.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,235 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Act Two Investors LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 312.1% in the 2nd quarter. Act Two Investors LLC now owns 175,046 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,231,000 after acquiring an additional 132,569 shares during the period. 49.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other T-Mobile Us news, EVP David A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $2,290,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 181,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,742,570.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter A. Ewens sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total value of $21,298,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,462,499.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Friday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $116.16. The stock had a trading volume of 66,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,096,405. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 12 month low of $63.50 and a 12 month high of $118.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.62. The company has a market cap of $143.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.30.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $17.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. T-Mobile Us’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

