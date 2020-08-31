Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases New Shares in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DG. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday. Cfra upped their target price on Dollar General from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dollar General from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.59.

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total transaction of $1,387,949.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,456,859.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 11,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total value of $2,126,638.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,922,007.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DG traded up $2.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $202.80. The company had a trading volume of 41,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,765. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $193.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.14. Dollar General Corp. has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $206.98. The stock has a market cap of $49.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.68. Dollar General had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.40%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

