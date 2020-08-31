Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 21,066 Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CL. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.33.

Shares of CL stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $79.18. The company had a trading volume of 83,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,530,621. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.24. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $58.49 and a twelve month high of $79.51. The firm has a market cap of $68.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 559.34% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

In related news, SVP John J. Huston sold 84,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $6,552,967.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,405,013.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 41,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $3,137,058.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,778,082.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,206 shares of company stock valued at $19,617,943 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

