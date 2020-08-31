Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 3,570 Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 406,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,525,000 after acquiring an additional 199,127 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 60,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,579,000 after acquiring an additional 6,054 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 10,688 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $3,527,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 5,293 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.52, for a total value of $2,035,264.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,414 shares of company stock worth $19,832,146. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $10.46 on Monday, reaching $340.32. 77,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,062,473. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.17. The firm has a market cap of $51.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $181.38 and a 12 month high of $387.70.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 22.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 20.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.84%.

LRCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Lam Research from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $434.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Lam Research from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. B. Riley increased their target price on Lam Research from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Lam Research from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.38.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.