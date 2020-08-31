Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 6,599 DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 80.8% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 190.1% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup lowered DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.94.

NYSE:DLR traded up $1.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $155.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,610,822. The firm has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.27 and a 200-day moving average of $141.44. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $165.49.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.10 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 6.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is 67.37%.

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $143,380.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,380.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $159,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,248 shares of company stock valued at $17,366,475 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

