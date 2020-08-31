Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes $1.49 Million Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 29,462 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in TJX Companies by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,813,129 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,863,676,000 after acquiring an additional 13,751,614 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 498.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,292,389 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $587,699,000 after purchasing an additional 10,239,160 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 746.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,191,590 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $564,399,000 after buying an additional 9,869,787 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,596,523 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $506,620,000 after buying an additional 4,800,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,844,934 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,438,915,000 after buying an additional 4,189,911 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on TJX Companies from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. DA Davidson raised their target price on TJX Companies from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.72.

TJX Companies stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.12. 177,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,770,602. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.99 billion, a PE ratio of 96.65, a P/E/G ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.71. TJX Companies Inc has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $64.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business’s revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

