Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes $1.55 Million Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 786.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 228.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $236,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 2,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $1,535,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,921,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 27,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.89, for a total value of $16,560,617.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,513,740.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 173,292 shares of company stock worth $105,641,480. 11.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Benchmark lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. SunTrust Banks raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $559.00 to $734.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $584.46.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded up $11.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $614.20. The company had a trading volume of 24,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,068. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $271.37 and a one year high of $664.64. The stock has a market cap of $64.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $623.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $551.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $1.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 37.30%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.02 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 28.16 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

