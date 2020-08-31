Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes $1.63 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 428.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,433,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $709,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,469 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,969,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,460,849,000 after buying an additional 591,816 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth $631,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth $236,924,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,127,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $642,393,000 after buying an additional 420,411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $602.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $565.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $662.89.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $4.55 on Monday, hitting $731.56. 11,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,468. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $360.50 and a one year high of $729.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $667.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $569.17. The company has a market capitalization of $85.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.52. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $852.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.49, for a total value of $9,935,145.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,269 shares in the company, valued at $20,628,018.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $173,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,119 shares of company stock worth $29,889,603. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

