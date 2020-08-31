Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes $870,000 Position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,965 shares of the energy giant’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXC. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 386.2% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 705 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management increased its holdings in Exelon by 100.0% during the first quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 800 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the first quarter worth $29,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Exelon during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXC. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.38.

Shares of Exelon stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.95. 105,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,428,036. The firm has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.95 and its 200 day moving average is $38.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $50.54.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy giant reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 49.04%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

