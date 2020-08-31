Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes $920,000 Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,270 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DXCM. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 214.3% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 92 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 6,522 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.47, for a total transaction of $2,390,117.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara Kahn sold 7,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.71, for a total transaction of $2,664,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,618.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,419 shares of company stock worth $20,542,625 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $385.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $430.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $445.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $395.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.95.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $421.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,258. The stock has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 7.17. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $138.28 and a one year high of $456.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $428.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.45.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $451.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.21 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

