Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,391 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 458.6% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 162 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 160 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $245.32. The company had a trading volume of 16,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,853. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.23 billion, a PE ratio of 149.22, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $239.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.78. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $125.38 and a one year high of $254.35.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $913.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.76 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 457.10% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 7,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.67, for a total value of $1,780,148.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.04, for a total value of $5,456,904.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,013 shares of company stock worth $8,904,908. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Autodesk from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Autodesk from $233.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Autodesk from $250.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.35.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.