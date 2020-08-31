Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes Position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNC. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Centene by 113.9% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Centene by 39.0% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Centene in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded up $1.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.80. The company had a trading volume of 61,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,882,304. The stock has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.73. Centene Corp has a one year low of $41.62 and a one year high of $74.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.48 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 14.07%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Corp will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $536,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $2,307,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,861 shares of company stock valued at $13,843,387 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Centene from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.92.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

