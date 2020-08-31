Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes Position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Eaton by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

ETN has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Eaton from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Eaton from $92.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eaton from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.39.

ETN traded down $1.27 on Monday, reaching $102.24. 11,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,676,555. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.76. Eaton Co. PLC has a fifty-two week low of $56.42 and a fifty-two week high of $105.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

In other news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 22,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $2,044,175.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 202,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,424,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 3,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total value of $315,120.74. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,058 shares of company stock valued at $11,594,802. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.