Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in General Dynamics by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,587,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,062,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,725 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 594.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,563,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $206,868,000 after buying an additional 1,338,415 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,678,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $618,966,000 after buying an additional 872,906 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,665,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $617,345,000 after buying an additional 808,400 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 7,755.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 675,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,975,000 after buying an additional 667,000 shares during the period. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on General Dynamics from $190.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.00.

NYSE:GD traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $149.87. 18,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,783,035. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.04. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $100.55 and a one year high of $193.76. The company has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.02.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.