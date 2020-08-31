Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,612 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GS. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 7.7% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GS. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $261.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.52.

GS traded down $3.02 on Monday, reaching $204.69. The company had a trading volume of 128,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,785,163. The company has a fifty day moving average of $205.80 and a 200-day moving average of $194.15. The company has a market capitalization of $71.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 9.07%. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

