Kentucky Retirement Systems Invests $1.93 Million in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 36,772 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in eBay by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 43,193 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in eBay by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,774 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at $311,000. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EBAY traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $54.06. The company had a trading volume of 170,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,195,235. The firm has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38. eBay Inc has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. eBay had a net margin of 46.91% and a return on equity of 77.65%. eBay’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of eBay from a “positive” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of eBay from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.79.

In related news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 41,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $2,379,972.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 23,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total value of $1,272,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,381 shares of company stock valued at $7,211,744 over the last ninety days. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

