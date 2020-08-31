Kentucky Retirement Systems Invests $3.49 Million in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 47,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 405.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 22,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 17,939 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 32,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 242,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,091,000 after acquiring an additional 26,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $79.25. The stock had a trading volume of 75,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,530,621. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.24. The company has a market cap of $68.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $58.49 and a one year high of $79.51.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 559.34% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.33.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 41,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total transaction of $3,137,058.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,778,082.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 1,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $92,375.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,248.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 256,206 shares of company stock valued at $19,617,943. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

