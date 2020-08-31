Kentucky Retirement Systems Invests $3.50 Million in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 36,747 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,498,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the second quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,186 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 10,704 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in American Express by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,330 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total value of $276,719.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at $985,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of American Express from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.71.

AXP stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $102.13. 106,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,745,531. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.13. The stock has a market cap of $82.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

