Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New $2.60 Million Investment in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,600,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,978,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 22.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 48.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,943 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,101,000 after buying an additional 6,815 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth about $287,000. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $4.43 on Monday, reaching $671.48. 4,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $638.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $561.17. The firm has a market cap of $61.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.24. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1-year low of $325.43 and a 1-year high of $681.60.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.69 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total transaction of $592,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $656.16, for a total transaction of $3,290,642.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,015 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,979 shares of company stock worth $7,073,805. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHW. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $570.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $734.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $641.95.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

