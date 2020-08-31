Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New $2.79 Million Investment in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 30,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,791,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 63,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,771,000 after buying an additional 14,121 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 384.6% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 14,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 11,877 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 12.4% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 173,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,893,000 after acquiring an additional 19,158 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.9% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.5% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 677,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,019,000 after acquiring an additional 35,513 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer cut Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.21.

Shares of ICE traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $106.23. 51,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,602,898. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1-year low of $63.51 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.95 and a 200-day moving average of $92.14.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total value of $209,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,872 shares in the company, valued at $3,865,291.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $70,602.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,202 shares of company stock worth $16,050,096 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

